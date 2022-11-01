Get An Exclusive First Look At Buttah Skin's Brand New Supreme Kit With Vanessa Simmons

If you're a fan of skincare, you're in for a real treat this holiday season. In an exclusive to The List, Buttah Skin has revealed a brand-new Supreme Kit, filled with products from the line. The Buttah brand, which includes both Buttah Skin and Buttah Body, was founded by model, actor, and entrepreneur Dorion Renaud. Renaud first made waves when he starred on the BET reality series "College Hill Atlanta." After that, he served as a host on "Extra," and has since transitioned into an acting career with his role as Percy on "In the Cut," per IMDb.

Renaud's creation of Buttah Skin came from a personal need for better skincare products. "I always had some problematic skin — dark spots, hyperpigmentation, all of that. And then, getting in front of the cameras so young, they would put makeup on, take it off, and I was super insecure," he shared in an interview on "The Breakfast Club" radio show. "I would go into department stores, and I really couldn't find anything that was for our skin."

He worked with chemists to create the Buttah line, which has gained fans like Beyoncé and Amber Riley. The brand is recognized as the "[No. 1] organic, cruelty-free Black-owned skincare brand in the world," according to a recent press release. "The last thing we think about sometimes [...] is taking care of our skin so we could feel good about that day," Renaud told Forbes. "But if we did, maybe the day would go a little better, and if we did it at night, maybe we could sleep better knowing the journeys and battles we have to fight every day."

The Supreme Kit is a great place to start.