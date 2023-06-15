Prince William's Outing With Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh Signals Strong Family Bond
William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, each has their own individual charities and initiatives that they support with solo outings, but they're often seen presenting a united front at official royal engagements. And now that their children are getting older — the youngest Prince Louis turned five in 2023 — the couple has brought the kids along to major events, like the coronation and the Platinum Jubilee. They will undoubtedly all be there at the 2023 Trooping the Colour, and the world will be watching — some perhaps just to see if Prince Louis will steal the show like he did last year.
But Prince William recently attended an event with an unexpected royal by his side — his aunt, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. The two are often at the same big events, like the coronation, and with their respective spouses by their sides. But they're not typically seen on an outing with just the two of them, so it's nice to see the nephew-aunt bond they have.
Prince William and his aunt watched an environmental documentary together
William, Prince of Wales, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, attended a London screening of the documentary "Rhino Man," which is about the work that rangers in South Africa do to protect rhinos from poachers. William and Sophie arrived and left together in a Range Rover, per Tatler, and they seemed in good spirits at the event. They sat together in the front row for the screening and chatted with some of the rangers from the film.
The screening was hosted by United for Wildlife, an organization created by the Royal Foundation and William. It is dedicated to helping to stop the illegal selling of wildlife products, like rhino horns, elephant tusks, and more.
Though it's obvious that Sophie shares William's dedication to public service, he isn't the only family member she's bonded with. Sophie also has a close relationship with Kate Middleton, based on shared interests and learning to adapt to life within the royal family.
William and Sophie hold similar views on environmental activism
As the president of United for Wildlife, Prince William was sure to be in the audience for "Rhino Man." Illegal wildlife activity is an injustice that the Prince of Wales feels very strongly about. Kensington Palace posted a tweet following the viewing, noting, "This evening's screening of #RHINOMAN provided a stark reminder of how wildlife rangers are putting their lives on the line every day in the critical fight to #endwildlifecrime."
For the event, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, wore an elegant magenta dress with a floral pattern and flowy silhouette. William stood proudly by his aunt's side, wearing a deep blue suit. Although Sophie isn't as public-facing as her nephew, she's just as crucial to the modern incarnation of the royal family being built by King Charles III. According to The Mirror, he's got big plans for her and considers her one of his "secret weapons."
The Duchess of Edinburgh has become a key member of the royal family
Under normal circumstances, an appearance with one's nephew would be a simple act of kindness by a family member. However, for the royals, this public outing symbolized much more. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams explained to the Daily Mail that by attending the event as a stand-in for the Princess of Wales, The Firm displayed Sophie's importance in royal duties.
"William and Catherine have a unique profile as the world's most glamorous royal couple with enormous soft power reach. Sophie has clearly established herself as their indispensable support," he said. Sophie and Kate Middleton are viewed as a powerful duo, and this is becoming more and more solidified as time passes. Both have endeavored to push forward tremendous charitable efforts.
While Sophie has focused on Early Years Development research, Kate has remained dedicated to gender equality and rights for children and those with disabilities. In an exclusive interview with OK! magazine, Jennie Bond, the former royal correspondent for the BBC, told the publication, "They are the new female stars of the show — elegant, engaging and empathetic."