Erin And Ben Napier's Rare Vacation Photo Has Fans Begging To See More
Erin and Ben Napier are an HGTV power couple. Since 2016, the Napiers have starred in "Home Town." In the series, the pair, who married in 2008, renovate historic homes in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. Erin and Ben have a lot on their plate. Along with filming their show, the couple are also parents to two young children, daughters Helen and Mae. Likewise, the Napiers have other business ventures, including Laurel Mercantile Co., which sells candles, books, clothing, decor, accessories, and more. They are also the owners of the Scotsman General Store in Laurel. All in all, the Napiers' dedication to revitalizing Laurel is evident.
However, in August 2023, Erin posted on Instagram that she and Ben were away from Laurel in a rare vacation photo. She captioned their selfie, "So lobster is very tasty #familyvacation." In the post, Erin also included a photo of herself grabbing a lobster. Fans were quick to express their approval of their holiday. One wrote, "So awesome to see this .. I hope ya'll had a fabulous time and relaxed.." Another said, "Aawww come on!! You and Ben are couple goals for everyone. Thanks for sharing a part of yourselves."
While Erin did not disclose their location, a photo posted on Instagram by New England influencer Jackie Greaney revealed that the couple were in Maine. That said, this vacation selfie also showed off Ben's recent dramatic weight loss.
Ben Napier's weight loss journey
In February 2018, Ben Napier made an emotional post on Instagram and discussed how his father had heart issues. Ben wrote that he wanted to focus on his health, citing the birth of Helen, his first daughter with Erin Napier. Nearly a year later, Ben revealed on Today that he had lost 55 pounds by doing cardio and limiting his carb intake. However, this was just the beginning of his weight loss journey. In March 2023, Erin announced on Twitter that Ben had lost 65 more pounds.
That same month, Erin shared online that Ben had a torn rotator cuff but was, nonetheless, dedicated to losing weight. Then in July of that year, Erin posted a fitness transformation video of Ben on Instagram. Ben showed off his slimmer figure in a dapper outfit. In the caption, Erin explained that Ben "got hardcore about his health and fitness last winter ahead of his big shoulder surgery that was in March so he could sleep better on his back and lower his BP. Mission accomplished."
Ben left a comment under the post that said, "What ya think, @people? Can I make the top 50 again? That's my real motivation." This was, of course, a reference to Ben being named one of the sexiest men alive by People in 2021.