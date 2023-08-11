Erin And Ben Napier's Rare Vacation Photo Has Fans Begging To See More

Erin and Ben Napier are an HGTV power couple. Since 2016, the Napiers have starred in "Home Town." In the series, the pair, who married in 2008, renovate historic homes in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. Erin and Ben have a lot on their plate. Along with filming their show, the couple are also parents to two young children, daughters Helen and Mae. Likewise, the Napiers have other business ventures, including Laurel Mercantile Co., which sells candles, books, clothing, decor, accessories, and more. They are also the owners of the Scotsman General Store in Laurel. All in all, the Napiers' dedication to revitalizing Laurel is evident.

However, in August 2023, Erin posted on Instagram that she and Ben were away from Laurel in a rare vacation photo. She captioned their selfie, "So lobster is very tasty #familyvacation." In the post, Erin also included a photo of herself grabbing a lobster. Fans were quick to express their approval of their holiday. One wrote, "So awesome to see this .. I hope ya'll had a fabulous time and relaxed.." Another said, "​​Aawww come on!! You and Ben are couple goals for everyone. Thanks for sharing a part of yourselves."

While Erin did not disclose their location, a photo posted on Instagram by New England influencer Jackie Greaney revealed that the couple were in Maine. That said, this vacation selfie also showed off Ben's recent dramatic weight loss.