Donald Trump's Truth Social Didn't Turn Out To Be As Popular As He'd Hoped

In January 2021, Twitter (now X) made headlines by permanently suspending Donald Trump's account. The publicity generated just as much criticism as praise, leading former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to eventually break his silence on Trump's ban, telling naysayers to choose a different platform if they didn't agree with the decision. A month later, Trump launched Trump Media and Technology Group Corp (TMTG) amid rumors of him starting a social media platform of his own. In October 2021, nine months after the Twitter ban, Trump announced the launch of his social media platform, Truth Social.

The former president had ambitious plans for Truth Social. He promised the platform would be free from "shadow-banning, throttling, demonetizing, or messing with algorithms for political manipulation." Trump also emphasized that his new platform would "not silence our fellow citizens simply because they might be wrong — or worse, because we think that Americans can't handle the truth," (via NPR).

In simpler terms, Truth Social was envisioned as a staunchly free-speech alternative to Twitter and Facebook. It officially launched on February 21, 2022, quickly achieving nearly a million downloads in its first two weeks alone. However, the first amendment of the FORM S-4 Registration Statement, submitted to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, revealed that TMTG has been drowning in losses since 2021.