Donald Trump's Truth Social Didn't Turn Out To Be As Popular As He'd Hoped
In January 2021, Twitter (now X) made headlines by permanently suspending Donald Trump's account. The publicity generated just as much criticism as praise, leading former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to eventually break his silence on Trump's ban, telling naysayers to choose a different platform if they didn't agree with the decision. A month later, Trump launched Trump Media and Technology Group Corp (TMTG) amid rumors of him starting a social media platform of his own. In October 2021, nine months after the Twitter ban, Trump announced the launch of his social media platform, Truth Social.
The former president had ambitious plans for Truth Social. He promised the platform would be free from "shadow-banning, throttling, demonetizing, or messing with algorithms for political manipulation." Trump also emphasized that his new platform would "not silence our fellow citizens simply because they might be wrong — or worse, because we think that Americans can't handle the truth," (via NPR).
In simpler terms, Truth Social was envisioned as a staunchly free-speech alternative to Twitter and Facebook. It officially launched on February 21, 2022, quickly achieving nearly a million downloads in its first two weeks alone. However, the first amendment of the FORM S-4 Registration Statement, submitted to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, revealed that TMTG has been drowning in losses since 2021.
TMTG has been hemorrhaging money since 2021
According to CNN, the documents submitted to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission show a loss of $59.1 million in 2021 and a profit of $50.5 million in 2022. But, by June 2023, TMTG had lost another $23 million. While the reports don't detail the specific financials of Truth Social, the struggles of its parent company, which oversees only two other entities — TMTG+ and TMTG News — indicate a troubling future. Truth Social's user engagement metrics also raise some concerns.
Search Logistics notes that the platform boasts around two million active users. This is dwarfed by Facebook's more than two billion and Twitter's 450 million active users. In fact, in April 2022, Business Insider even described the platform as a "conservative ghost town overrun by bots." Furthermore, TMTG's CEO, Republican Congressman Devin Nunes, has no background in either social media or technology. However, TMTG is eyeing a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) to salvage the situation.
The TMTG-DWAC merger is part of a fraud case
Unfortunately, Trump Media and Technology Group Corp's proposed merger has already been sullied by its links to a massive fraud case. This incident involves three individuals allegedly using insider knowledge of the merger to pocket over $22 million. It's important to note that although neither company has been charged, TMTG joins the lengthy list of Donald Trump-owned businesses involved in fraud cases. It includes the Trump Organization, Trump Baku, the Trump Ocean Club, Trump Soho, and Ivanka Trump's Fine Jewelry Line.
CNN further reports worries regarding the quality of TMTG's presentation to potential investors. One issue was the confusing definition of a TMTG user, described as a "person, organization, or system with one or more roles initiating or interacting with activities." The description also compared users to "sales representatives who visit customers."
A senior IPO market strategist, Matthew Kennedy, criticized this definition as completely illogical for what the company actually does. Their presentation also contained inaccuracies about TMTG's valuation. Given these challenges, Truth Social might need to market to a more diverse user and talent base, including liberal members, in order to stay afloat.