Rose Hanbury's Family Have Had Their Fair Share Of Controversies

Following the disappearance of Catherine, Princess of Wales, from the public eye in early 2024, William, Prince of Wales, couldn't escape rumors of an affair with Rose Hanbury, a family friend and fellow aristocrat. Although Hanbury was relatively unknown to many until the supposed cheating scandal hit mainstream media, especially outside of the U.K., her own family is no stranger to controversy.

For starters, Hanbury married David Cholmondeley, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, at the age of 25, while he was 49. They met six years earlier, when Hanbury was still a teenager, but it remains unclear when exactly they started dating. However, it wasn't just their significant age gap that raised eyebrows; they sped through every major milestone in their romance. In 2009, they announced their engagement and quietly tied the knot the very next day, elevating Hanbury to the title of Marchioness of Cholmondeley. On their wedding day, Hanbury's mother told The Telegraph that the newlyweds were expecting twins, adding drama to the already unusual situation. The twins, Alexander and Oliver, were also born in 2009, making the year very busy for the noble couple.

While the substantial age difference between Cholmondeley and Hanbury drew some attention at the time of their wedding, it wasn't the first time Hanbury found herself in the spotlight over a family controversy.