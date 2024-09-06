Why JD Vance Has Changed His Name So Many Times

JD Vance, author turned senator turned Donald Trump VP pick, has undergone just as many name changes as job changes over the years. Born James Donald Bowman, it turns out Vance didn't start out as a Vance at all. From birth, he carried his biological father Donald Bowman's surname. It wasn't until his parents separated and his mother remarried that his first name change occurred.

When Vance was six years old, his mother Beverly married Robert Hamel. He'd go on to adopt young Vance, changing his name to James David Hamel. Unbeknownst to Vance, this first change would be far from the last. Nevertheless, he continued to use the name James David Hamel throughout high school, military service, and higher education before nabbing the "Vance" last name from his grandmother, according to AP. Could the frequent changes to come reflect a deeper quest for stability and identity stemming from his fragmented family life?