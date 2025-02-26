Scandals Kate Middleton Wishes We'd All Just Forget

Receiving the devastating news of a cancer diagnosis is already bad enough, but having to share it with the entire world is arguably even worse. But this was the situation Princess Catherine found herself in when abdominal surgery in January 2024 revealed that she had cancer. The princess had to recover from surgery and undergo chemotherapy, which led to an absence of public appearances that quickly sent the internet into a tailspin.

No one knew where Catherine was or how she was doing, and soon, internet conspiracy theories abounded as Kensington Palace remained silent. The theories were as odd and wild as they come. Some netizens speculated that Catherine was recovering from extensive plastic surgery; others suggested she might be in hiding to grow out a bad haircut. Then there were those who peddled more sinister theories, like Spanish TV host Concha Calleja, who claimed Catherine's surgery had gone terribly wrong and that she was in a medically induced coma as a result. Pundits on X, formerly Twitter, only fueled the flames, with one writing, "I just can't think of a rational reason why they wouldn't have released a photograph of Kate Middleton by now outside of they literally cannot."

Things only got more out of hand following the release of the manipulated Mother's Day photo, and even celebrities started weighing in on the conspiracy theories surrounding Catherine. Not long afterward, the princess released a candid video of her announcing her cancer diagnosis to the public. While the video helped put an end to the theorizing, much damage had already been done, according to Dini von Mueffling, founder of a New York-based PR firm. "The Palace's PR team handled her surgery and subsequent disappearance poorly, by not saying enough to quell the conspiracies and far-reaching speculation that resulted in the spreading of ugly rumors," she told The Drum. The expert continued, saying, "More forthright communication would have gone a long way to prevent nasty gossip."