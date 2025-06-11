Tragic Details About Kate Middleton's Life

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When Princess Catherine underwent planned abdominal surgery in January 2024, no one thought that, just two months later, she would announce that she'd been diagnosed with cancer. It sent shockwaves through the world, but before Catherine made the announcement, her complete lack of public appearances spawned hundreds of conspiracy theories. By the end of February, with no health updates or sightings of the royal, many started to agree that it was time to start worrying about Kate Middleton. And so the gossip mill churned, and even some celebrities started to weigh in on the conspiracy theories.

Finally, on March 22, Catherine took to Instagram to share that she had cancer. She did not disclose what kind of cancer she'd been diagnosed with but hinted why she'd kept quiet so long, explaining, "William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK." It was a heartbreaking message and hinted at the stress all the gossip had likely put on Catherine and her family. Unfortunately, the gossip didn't end here.

In November 2024, there was a revival in conspiracy theories claiming Catherine never really had cancer after Sky News reporter Rhiannon Mills incorrectly claimed that Catherine's doctors only found pre-cancerous cells. X users quickly jumped on the misinformation train, accusing Buckingham Palace of making a big hoopla about Catherine's diagnosis to garner public sympathy and attention. Meanwhile, Catherine has pushed through, and in January 2025 took to Instagram to announce that she was officially in remission. However, her cancer diagnosis was hardly the first tragedy the royal had to weather.