11 Times Royal Fans Weren't Happy With Prince William

What's life without a little royal scandal every now and then? If the British royals were always prim and proper, they'd be no fun. Between Prince William and Prince Harry, the latter could arguably be assumed to be the most rambunctious. Prince Harry has been the subject of several controversial moments, many of which occurred because of his wild party days. But one should not overlook when Prince William danced his way into a scandal. Furthermore, the Prince of Wales has also weathered several less-amusing scandalous moments everyone has since forgotten about.

Every now and then, however, William manages to make headlines for something other than a royal flub. For instance, when he debuted a beard in September 2024, he had royal fans in a tizzy — the good kind. "The beard is [fire emoji]. Keep it!!!" one fan wrote on an Instagram post in which William could be seen sporting facial hair for the first time. "Prince William serving a whole GQ magazine bearded look and we love it!!!!" another added.

William scored some more brownie points with fans in May 2025 when he and Princess Catherine attended the naming ceremony for the Royal Navy's new warship. In a clip posted to Instagram, he and Catherine could be seen making their way past fans, and one excitedly told Catherine, "You're beautiful." Then, seemingly worried that William would feel left out, added, "You too, William!" People could be heard laughing at the comment, including the prince, who chuckled, "You don't have to say that, don't worry." It was a sweet moment, and while the Prince of Wales often makes hearts melt, he's also evoked royal fans' ire on a few occasions.