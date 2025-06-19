Kate Middleton's Mom Is Aging Like Fine Wine (& They Look Like Twins)
The lives of Catherine, Princess of Wales and her family underwent a major transformation due to her relationship and marriage to William, Prince of Wales. While many of the changes were good, such as getting invites to prestigious events and the royal family's private gatherings, there were also plenty of drawbacks, including the intense media scrutiny and the seemingly endless rumors and gossip. One thing that hasn't changed, however, is the Middletons' closeness as a family.
Kate Middleton's relationship with her parents Carole and Michael Middleton has remained strong through the years, and the future queen proved it when she threw a lavish bash in honor of her mom's milestone 70th birthday in February 2025. The entire Middleton family converged on the private Caribbean island of Mustique to celebrate Carole, who turned 70 on January 31, 2025, with her three children, Kate, Pippa Middleton, and James Middleton, bringing along their respective spouses and kids. Kate, William, and their three kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis, spent a week at Princess Margaret's villa, which reportedly costs a whopping $50,000 per week to rent, with the rest of the Middleton clan for the birthday celebration-slash-family getaway. "There's nowhere Carole would rather be than in Mustique for her 70th with her daughter," a source told the Daily Mail (via Marie Claire). "Carole really lets her hair down and happily chats to anyone she meets on the island. She feels totally at ease but remains discreet — regardless of how many cocktails are consumed."
But there's another thing that hasn't changed much since Kate became part of the royal family: her mom's gorgeous looks. Carole, who has been dubbed the British Kris Jenner, entered her seventh decade looking like she's barely aged since she attended her daughter's royal wedding to William in 2011.
Carole has plenty of things to be happy about in 2025
While royal fans didn't get to see any photos of Carole Middleton living her best life and celebrating her 70th birthday in Mustique, she was glowing when she stepped out a month later to attend a London fundraising event benefiting Cancer Research UK in March 2025. In the photos from the event, the mother-of-three not only proved she's aging like fine wine, but she also looked like her daughter Kate Middleton's twin in a houndstooth blazer, pearl earrings, and a black bag that the Princess of Wales has been spotted sporting on multiple occasions.
Aside from welcoming a new decade, Carole has many other reasons to smile, the biggest of which was the news that Kate is in remission nearly a year after sharing her cancer diagnosis. Carole and her husband Michael Middleton went through one of their biggest tragedies in 2024 when their eldest daughter was found to have cancer following abdominal surgery and underwent treatment for months. It had been a rough year for both the royal family and the Middletons, but Carole stepped in to help care for Kate and her grandchildren as her daughter underwent preventative chemotherapy and her son-in-law assumed an increasing number of royal duties.
"Carole has always been a rock for Kate, especially this past year — she's been amazing," royal expert Ingrid Seward told Hello! magazine in February 2025. "Carole is a really helpful, practical and unflappable mum and grandmother. Rather than ask what she can do, she just gets on with it; she's very proactive. ... Looking after the three kids would have been absolutely no problem for her whatsoever and Kate would have been able to relax in the knowledge that her mother's hand was on the wheel."