Rose Hanbury's Rumored Prince William Affair Isn't Nearly As Messy As Her Sister's Marriage

Those Prince William and Rose Hanbury affair rumors just won't die, but the press seems to have forgotten that Rose, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, has a sister, Marina Hanbury, and her marriage is arguably way messier. The two aristocrats actually have more than just relationship scuttlebutt in common — they also both appear to favor older men too. Rose married David Cholmondeley, the Marquess of Cholmondeley, in 2009. She was 25 at the time while he was 48. And the happy couple had barely announced their engagement before following up with the news that they were expecting a baby.

Similarly, Marina married Ned Lambton, the Earl of Durham, when she was 28 and he was 48. But here's the kicker — Marina used to share an apartment with Ned's son, Fred Lambton, who was once engaged to her sister, Rose. So technically Marina married her sister's former fiancé's father. This is the stuff soap operas are made of. "They got it on just before Christmas. It seems to have progressed at lightning speed and the engagement is now the talk of the town," a source dished to the Daily Mail back in 2010 after the scandalous news about the couple made headlines. But it didn't end there.

Marina fell in love with Ned after he slipped into her Facebook DMs. The earl already had two ex-wives by the time he set his sights on her. He messaged to tell Marina that he'd had a sort of prophetic dream about her. "I know I am way too old for you," Ned wrote, per The Telegraph. "But I love you." Erm, that's a rather odd thing to text someone, but apparently Marina is into that kind of thing. They went out and got married not long after.