Pam Bondi's Crusty Makeup Skills Aren't Helping To Hide Her True Age

As more and more people inspire TikTok's shady Republican makeup trend, it's starting to feel like heavy, cakey, overdone makeup is a contagious ailment among the MAGA ladies in Donald Trump's inner circle. Attorney General Pam Bondi is no exception. We even once used photo editing to tone down Bondi's MAGA makeup and couldn't believe how much a lighter beauty routine would improve her look. Still, this hasn't stopped Bondi from sticking with her old, tired makeup preferences. And, her most recent post on Instagram is proving just how rough her cosmetics are looking these days.

"President Trump has worked hard to Make America Safe again. I will continue to work to protect the safety of ALL Americans, as will President Trump," Bondi captioned a video of her defending Trump's actions on Instagram. And, while she wasn't talking about this, specifically, we have a feeling that Trump's preference for heavy makeup application might be one of the things she'd defend about him the most — considering her own flakey, caked-on mascara, heavy foundation, and messy eyebrows.