Pam Bondi's Crusty Makeup Skills Aren't Helping To Hide Her True Age
As more and more people inspire TikTok's shady Republican makeup trend, it's starting to feel like heavy, cakey, overdone makeup is a contagious ailment among the MAGA ladies in Donald Trump's inner circle. Attorney General Pam Bondi is no exception. We even once used photo editing to tone down Bondi's MAGA makeup and couldn't believe how much a lighter beauty routine would improve her look. Still, this hasn't stopped Bondi from sticking with her old, tired makeup preferences. And, her most recent post on Instagram is proving just how rough her cosmetics are looking these days.
"President Trump has worked hard to Make America Safe again. I will continue to work to protect the safety of ALL Americans, as will President Trump," Bondi captioned a video of her defending Trump's actions on Instagram. And, while she wasn't talking about this, specifically, we have a feeling that Trump's preference for heavy makeup application might be one of the things she'd defend about him the most — considering her own flakey, caked-on mascara, heavy foundation, and messy eyebrows.
Simple tweaks to her hair and makeup routine would make Pam Bondi look younger
These days, dewy, glowy skin with soft contour and blush and clean girl details are all the rage. And, from the look of it, Pam Bondi could take make good use of these trends. In her Instagram video, Bondi's complexion looked dry, lacked contour, and really washed her out. While her brows had been filled in, they looked messy, lopsided, and undefined. And, last but certainly not least, her eyelashes looked heavy and crusty from clumpy mascara. At 59 years old, Bondi's makeup routine is aging her. She would benefit from a moisturized base with more blush and contour to keep her from appearing washed out.
If Bondi were to embark on an age defying cosmetic renovation, her hair could use an update just like her makeup, and this clip is a great example of that, too. Ditching her blonde hair in exchange for a brunette makeover would make a huge difference in her appearance, giving her a more youthful radiance and less monochromatic, dull vibes.