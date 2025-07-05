Stars Who Have Publicly Slammed Tom Cruise

Back in 1994, Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise brought Anne Rice's gothic novel to life with "Interview with the Vampire." The two heartthrobs seemed to have had a nice time working together, based on their chats with Entertainment Tonight at the time, but everything may not have been as rosy between them as they seemed. In an interview with Premiere, Pitt shared (via Gold Derby), "You gotta understand, Tom and I are ... we walk in different directions. He's North Pole. I'm South."

The father of six explained how Cruise may hit you with a handshake while he may bump you — which is pretty much what happened at the premiere of Pitt's film, "F1: The Movie." Cruise crashed the event and offered a handshake while Pitt went in for a hug. It was an awkward exchange, with many people feeling like Cruise upstaged Pitt at his own premiere.

Pitt also told Premiere, "I always thought there was this underlying competition that got in the way of any real conversation. It wasn't nasty by any means, not at all. But it was just there and it bugged me a bit." While the duo had great chemistry on screen, it didn't stick when the cameras stopped rolling. A source told Closer that "it's no secret they can't stand each other," citing that there's a reason Pitt and Cruise haven't worked together since the '90s.