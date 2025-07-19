Ivanka Trump's Copy-Kate Behavior Puts William's Rumored Mistress To Shame

Catherine, Princess of Wales married William, Prince of Wales and joined the royal family long after Princess Diana had passed away, but it was she who ultimately took on the mantle of royal fashion icon that her mother-in-law left behind. Though she's stepped out in some unflattering looks and outfits that made her look older, Kate Middleton has managed to hold on to her title as the royal family's fashion authority thanks to her consistently churning out bangers, from stunning red carpet moments to chic and gorgeous pantsuits. Royals, celebrities, and fans alike have seemingly taken fashion cues from the future queen, including Taylor Swift, Angelina Jolie, and Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, aka the leading lady in the Prince William affair rumors.

Some of Hanbury's looks over the years have either looked eerily similar to Kate's style or been exact copies. One notable moment came during King Charles III's coronation in May 2023 when Hanbury donned a black-and-cream ensemble that looked like something Kate would wear. In fact, Kate did wear something similar just a day before the ceremony, stepping out in a black-and-white Jenny Packham dress and the exact same black Aquazzura pumps. In May 2024, just two months after Kate announced her cancer diagnosis, Hanbury donned the same black hat by Lock & Co. that the princess wore in 2018 and again in 2021. However, there's one person who appears to have beaten Hanbury in the copy-Kate Olympics: Ivanka Trump.