Ivanka Trump's Copy-Kate Behavior Puts William's Rumored Mistress To Shame
Catherine, Princess of Wales married William, Prince of Wales and joined the royal family long after Princess Diana had passed away, but it was she who ultimately took on the mantle of royal fashion icon that her mother-in-law left behind. Though she's stepped out in some unflattering looks and outfits that made her look older, Kate Middleton has managed to hold on to her title as the royal family's fashion authority thanks to her consistently churning out bangers, from stunning red carpet moments to chic and gorgeous pantsuits. Royals, celebrities, and fans alike have seemingly taken fashion cues from the future queen, including Taylor Swift, Angelina Jolie, and Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, aka the leading lady in the Prince William affair rumors.
Some of Hanbury's looks over the years have either looked eerily similar to Kate's style or been exact copies. One notable moment came during King Charles III's coronation in May 2023 when Hanbury donned a black-and-cream ensemble that looked like something Kate would wear. In fact, Kate did wear something similar just a day before the ceremony, stepping out in a black-and-white Jenny Packham dress and the exact same black Aquazzura pumps. In May 2024, just two months after Kate announced her cancer diagnosis, Hanbury donned the same black hat by Lock & Co. that the princess wore in 2018 and again in 2021. However, there's one person who appears to have beaten Hanbury in the copy-Kate Olympics: Ivanka Trump.
Lady Rose Hanbury is now front and centre in Royal Family affairs whilst Kate Middleton is still nowhere to be seen. She's hanging out with Queen Camilla, her son is holding King Charles' robe, and she's wearing Kate's hat.
She couldn't have timed this better if she tried... 😳 pic.twitter.com/Bo50Gkbi7S
— Cillian (@CilComLFC) May 25, 2024
Kate might have been inspiring Ivanka's style for years
As a model, socialite, and designer, fashion plays a huge role in Ivanka Trump's life. While not all of her looks have wowed us, she is one of the best-dressed members among the Trump family and friends, which admittedly isn't exactly an awe-inspiring feat considering how many Republican women are powered by outdated looks and zero flair. However, she might owe a lot of the fashion brownie points she's earned over the years to Catherine, Princess of Wales.
One of Ivanka's most notable copy-Kate moments came when she channeled the royal throughout during her dad's second presidential inauguration ceremony and celebration in January 2025. Her belted dark green Dior skirt suit and coordinating hat (above right) for the official ceremony looked similar to the jacket, pencil skirt, belt, and fascinator worn by Kate (above left) during a royal engagement in March 2012. After the ceremony, Ivanka attended the inaugural ball rocking a black-and-white gown and black gloves that echoed the Princess of Wales' 2023 BAFTAs look, which consisted of a one-shoulder white gown and black gloves.
However, Ivanka's copy-Kate behavior seemed to have started long before the inauguration. In 2023, she donned a stunning cape gown from one of Kate's go-to designers, Jenny Packham, for her daughter Arabella's Bar Mitzvah. Kate stunned in a similar Jenny Packham dress in gold two years prior when she attended the "No Time to Die" premiere.