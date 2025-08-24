What Would Happen If Prince William And Kate Middleton Split?

Royal pundits have the timeline of those Prince William and Rose Hanbury affair rumors down pat, and while there are many rumored reasons why William and Princess Catherine stay together, scuttlebutt that there's trouble in paradise makes its way around the internet every so often. The rumors reached a fever pitch when Catherine disappeared from the public eye after undergoing abdominal surgery in January 2024. She failed to make a public appearance for several weeks, and by March, pundits and the press wanted answers to the princess' whereabouts and her physical health, with many speculating Catherine's absence was due to her marriage to William being on the rocks courtesy of the aforementioned rumored affair with Hanbury.

It didn't help that William took divorce rumors from bad to worse when he released an official statement about the Israel-Gaza war sans Catherine's signature at the end. It appeared the prince had gone solo, and the rumor mill churned ever more relentlessly. Of course, Catherine would later make a reappearance to tell the public that she'd been diagnosed with cancer and had been undergoing treatment, hence her prolonged absence from the public sphere. Celebs who snarked on those Prince William affair rumors hung their heads in shame, and so did everyone else who bought into the conspiracy theories.

One can't help but wonder, however, what would happen should William and Catherine ever call it quits. The royal family has a history of nasty divorces; the dissolution of King Charles III and Princess Diana's marriage is still a hot topic of conversation. With William being the future king and Catherine set to become queen once he ascends the throne, things could get very complicated if their marriage crumbles (though, of course, many pundits hope that is a reality they'll never have to deal with).