The Affair Rumor That Will Haunt NYC Politician Andrew Cuomo Forever
Andrew Cuomo's controversial behavior as the Governor of New York can be best categorized as unsavory. Between 2013 and 2021, the politician racked up 13 sexual harassment cases from female state employees. Once again, his alleged misconduct has landed him in hot water, as unredacted testimonies from the New York Attorney General have been released. The assertions made by the politician's own team in 2021 reveal that Cuomo's naughty office talk escalated into sexual relationships in some cases. Melissa DeRosa, the former governor's top aide, had an alleged affair with her boss, Cuomo, while she was married.
Cuomo's relationship with DeRosa was noticed by other members of his inner circle and allegedly confirmed by DeRosa herself. In a conversation with fellow aide Josh Vlasto, DeRosa revealed her affair. As Vlasto stated under oath in his testimony to the Attorney General (via New York Post), "There was a conversation with Melissa where she told me at one point that she had an emotional romantic relationship with the governor." This statement was later corroborated by a state trooper who revealed the pair had allegedly been spotted making out.
The testimonies suggest that there was no sexual intimacy between the two, but instead purely an emotional romance that quickly garnered attention when the Daily Mail released a photo of the pair having an intimate dinner. Sworn testimony also alleges that Cuomo's brother, Chris Cuomo, was aware of the relationship and advised the couple on how to move forward following the press leak.
Cuomo did not disclose the relationship when an investigation into his office began
When 13 women came forward with sexual harassment allegations against the former Governor of New York, the Attorney General got involved, heading an investigation into Andrew Cuomo and his office. As investigators spoke to members of Cuomo's personal and work life, swearing them in under oath, multiple reports seemingly confirmed that the governor had an emotional relationship with his top aide. However, Andrew Cuomo denied ever having a relationship with anyone in his office in his July 2021 testimony. The politician even doubled down on his answer when pressed further about it.
His claim to have never had a relationship with anyone in his office was echoed in Melissa DeRosa's testimony. While being questioned by the Attorney General, DeRosa, under oath, also denied a relationship with Cuomo. She further denied telling anyone in the office that she had an emotional relationship with the governor.
Their harsh stance on denying a romantic relationship could prove damaging for the pair should it be discovered that there was, in fact, a relationship between them during the course of his term, as lying under oath carries a heavy punishment. With Cuomo's stacked history of sexual harassment and use of his official power (and taxpayers' money) to bully his victims, the rumor of the affair continues a narrative of the former governor that is less than favorable, but may just be the bed he has to lie in.