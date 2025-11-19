Congresswoman Nancy Mace Was Savagely Humbled By Her Ex's Restraining Order
From Nancy Mace's bizarre Ulta tirade to getting into a confrontation with staff at the airport, Mace has made a name for herself on the national political stage with her many controversies. And in the latest twist in Mace's disastrous love life, her ex-fiancé Patrick Bryant has filed a temporary restraining order against her.
Bryant posted about the action on X (formerly known as Twitter), and he said the order was made "in hopes of stopping her lies, which I know the whole world appreciates." Yikes! It seems as though Bryant wants the world to know about the drama between them, and he's apparently tired of it. He also said in the statement, "For two years, she has used her platforms to defame me while producing nothing to support her allegations, while I have tried to allow the legal process to run its course." It's the latest filing in a long and complicated series of legal actions between Bryant and Mace. The restraining order came shortly after Mace filed an Affidavit of Non-Service against Bryant related to a real estate issue over their joint property in South Carolina, according to ABC News 4.
Mace doesn't seem to be taking the situation all that well. She has been posting in response to Bryant's lawsuit filing, and that has included an AI video of herself as a fighter pilot dropping poop on Bryant. Comments on the post have been limited, but not soon enough for people to question Mace's choice to post something like this. "Please stop. This is embarrassing," one person commented. Another said, "This is unhinged to anyone who expects more integrity and decency from their politicians."
The cases between Nancy Mace and Patrick Bryant are ongoing
Earlier in November, Patrick Bryant filed a lawsuit for defamation and infliction of emotional distress against Nancy Mace, saying that Mace had manufactured assault allegations against him. This followed a lawsuit filed by a Jane Doe against Bryant in May 2025 that alleged he and other men attacked her in 2018; Bryant has said that Mace worked with Doe to come up with the accusation.
Mace first publicly raised sexual assault accusations against Bryant and three other men in the House of Representatives. In February 2025, Mace gave a speech in the House in February 2025 in which she said she was going "scorched earth" on four men, including their photos and names, via YouTube. Then, in a May 2025 House subcommittee hearing called "Breach of Trust: Surveillance in Private Spaces," Mace shared a nude photo of herself in connection to her claims, one that she says was taken without her consent. Bryant responded at the time by saying her claims were false.
Bryant and Mace got engaged in 2022, but it clearly didn't last. Bryant said that in 2023, Mace hacked his phone to obtain photos and data to try to show that he'd been cheating on her to be able to blackmail him over their South Carolina properties. She said that she found naked videos of herself and other women during that search. Another man that Mace accused filed a defamation and libel lawsuit against her in March 2025. That case was dismissed after it was determined that her speech on the House floor was protected as her statements came up in her role as a congressperson.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).