Congresswoman Nancy Mace Was Savagely Humbled By Her Ex's Restraining Order

From Nancy Mace's bizarre Ulta tirade to getting into a confrontation with staff at the airport, Mace has made a name for herself on the national political stage with her many controversies. And in the latest twist in Mace's disastrous love life, her ex-fiancé Patrick Bryant has filed a temporary restraining order against her.

Bryant posted about the action on X (formerly known as Twitter), and he said the order was made "in hopes of stopping her lies, which I know the whole world appreciates." Yikes! It seems as though Bryant wants the world to know about the drama between them, and he's apparently tired of it. He also said in the statement, "For two years, she has used her platforms to defame me while producing nothing to support her allegations, while I have tried to allow the legal process to run its course." It's the latest filing in a long and complicated series of legal actions between Bryant and Mace. The restraining order came shortly after Mace filed an Affidavit of Non-Service against Bryant related to a real estate issue over their joint property in South Carolina, according to ABC News 4.

Mace doesn't seem to be taking the situation all that well. She has been posting in response to Bryant's lawsuit filing, and that has included an AI video of herself as a fighter pilot dropping poop on Bryant. Comments on the post have been limited, but not soon enough for people to question Mace's choice to post something like this. "Please stop. This is embarrassing," one person commented. Another said, "This is unhinged to anyone who expects more integrity and decency from their politicians."