Kate Middleton Was Giving Total Kimberly Guilfoyle Vibes In This Outfit
During her time in the royal spotlight, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has made a stunning transformation. Kate's long been a style role model, with multiple blogs offering up details for readers who want to emulate her outfits. Speaking of imitation, one of the princess's November 2025 looks seemed to turn the tables. Surprisingly, it had some people thinking of Kimberly Guilfoyle. While Guilfoyle and Kate's fashion sense is usually completely different, Guilfoyle's been branching out lately. Now that she's U.S. Ambassador to Greece, pantsuits predominate in Guilfoyle's work wardrobe.
Kate's Guilfoyle-esque outfit appeared on November 18. She wore a blue-gray pantsuit with a ruffled front blouse to speak at the U.K. Future Workforce Summit. Similarly, Guilfoyle's been wearing tops with fluffy details at the front to accompany her pantsuits, specifically bow-tie blouses. Both women often wear their long brunette locks loose, with just a hint of curl, adding to the similarities.
However, even though Guilfoyle seems to be owning this look, she's really channeling Kate's longstanding style. Bow-tie, or pussy-bow blouses (and dresses) have long been among the clothing items that Kate can't live without. Lately, Kate seems to be returning to this look more and more, just like Guilfoyle. Regardless of who appears to be imitating whom, both women are tapping into a longstanding fashion trend. Bow-tie blouses were a big hit during the 1980s, too, and Kate's been compared to Princess Diana when wearing this type of top.
Kate and Guilfoyle are worlds apart with their formalwear
While Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Kimberly Guilfoyle's styles might overlap in terms of blouses and pantsuits, the two women have vastly different approaches to formalwear. Prior to her current role of U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Guilfoyle rocked a lot of dresses that were skin-baring. Sadly, Guilfoyle's spicy style reportedly cost her the opportunity to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the Vatican, since she was so heavily identified with revealing silhouettes.
Granted, Kate's style was a little more edgy before she signed up for a royal role. Back in the day, Kate wore some pretty unqueenly outfits. In particular, the mesh dress Kate rocked at a 2002 fashion show seems like something that would fit with Guilfoyle's style. These days, however, Kate's gowns are much more polished. In November 2025, the princess wore a head-turning forest green velvet gown for an evening out. The dress was fitted down to her knees, before flaring out to the floor. For accessories, Kate took advantage of her access to generations of royal jewels, wearing dangling diamond earrings and a wide diamond-encrusted bracelet.
In contrast, even with her job change, Guilfoyle's tacky style remains part of her partywear. When she first arrived in Greece in early November 2025, Guilfoyle glittered in all-over silver sequins, from her dress to her bag and platform shoes. To up the tackiness, Guilfoyle added a fluffy fur cropped jacket and a big, blingy cross necklace.