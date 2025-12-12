Karoline Leavitt Attempts 'Old Money' Aesthetic With Age Gap Husband In Tacky Party 'Fits

Though Karoline Leavitt may want to flex like her marriage to much-older Nicholas Riccio is no big deal, it can be difficult to navigate such a drastic age gap. With Riccio 32 years her senior, Leavitt has done her best to act like the criticism of their distance in decades doesn't bother her. For example, there was the time she went on "Pod Force One" and defended his ability to allow her career to blossom, because he already had his. But in addition to the age disparity in her own household, Leavitt is likely a lot younger than many of her colleagues, due to her status as the youngest-ever press secretary. Leavitt has been rocking some rather outdated trends, as if trying to fit in with an older class, and the look she wore to the Congressional Ball on December 11, 2025, was further proof.

When thinking of a classic, "old money" sense of fashion, it's easy to conjure up images of vintage Hollywood. Think long, flowing gowns, moody colors with pops of sparkles, and a statement accessory. As can be seen in the disappearing Story she posted to Instagram, Leavitt almost nailed it here with her glittering black holiday dress, but much of it fell flat. While Riccio is doing his best James Bond impression, Leavitt is struggling to shine through her dowdy dress with a distracting bow. The length of her skirt is also a bit confusing; it's not long enough to be considered floor-length, and it cuts her off at the ankles. Should she have found a more midi-length dress, it would have made the already petite Leavitt look just a bit taller.