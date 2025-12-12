Karoline Leavitt Attempts 'Old Money' Aesthetic With Age Gap Husband In Tacky Party 'Fits
Though Karoline Leavitt may want to flex like her marriage to much-older Nicholas Riccio is no big deal, it can be difficult to navigate such a drastic age gap. With Riccio 32 years her senior, Leavitt has done her best to act like the criticism of their distance in decades doesn't bother her. For example, there was the time she went on "Pod Force One" and defended his ability to allow her career to blossom, because he already had his. But in addition to the age disparity in her own household, Leavitt is likely a lot younger than many of her colleagues, due to her status as the youngest-ever press secretary. Leavitt has been rocking some rather outdated trends, as if trying to fit in with an older class, and the look she wore to the Congressional Ball on December 11, 2025, was further proof.
When thinking of a classic, "old money" sense of fashion, it's easy to conjure up images of vintage Hollywood. Think long, flowing gowns, moody colors with pops of sparkles, and a statement accessory. As can be seen in the disappearing Story she posted to Instagram, Leavitt almost nailed it here with her glittering black holiday dress, but much of it fell flat. While Riccio is doing his best James Bond impression, Leavitt is struggling to shine through her dowdy dress with a distracting bow. The length of her skirt is also a bit confusing; it's not long enough to be considered floor-length, and it cuts her off at the ankles. Should she have found a more midi-length dress, it would have made the already petite Leavitt look just a bit taller.
Karoline Leavitt struggles to find clothes that fit
Fitting in with an older, wealthy crowd should be a slam dunk for Karoline Leavitt, especially when considering the lavish life she and husband Nicholas Riccio share together. However, more often than not, Leavitt finds herself wearing clothes that appear rather ill-fitting. There's been plenty of times the White House press secretary has worn frumpy outfits that look like something she dug out of Riccio's closet. From sweaters that go beyond her wrists to jackets that look like they want to swallow her whole, Leavitt appears to be in desperate need of a good tailor. All this was, again, on display during the 2025 Congressional Ball, with Leavitt's oddly hemmed garment.
There's some evidence to suggest that Leavitt has insecurities around the age gap between herself and Riccio, like the time she possibly airbrushed a photo of him. However, he just might feel the same way about her. A grown woman should be able to find clothes that fit, especially one who is on television on a near-constant basis. Perhaps it's time for Leavitt to have a wardrobe overhaul. Unless, of course, she and Riccio enjoy playing into the mismatched pair aura their relationship often puts off.