Glaringly Obvious Signs Kash Patel & Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Won't Last

There's much to wonder about when it comes to President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kash Patel. Since his foray into heading the FBI, Patel has let it slip that he's possibly more obsessed with Trump than he is taking his job seriously. From his bizarre conspiracy theories to his love life, scandal and scrutiny has swirled around him. Considering that Patel met his much younger girlfriend, country musician Alexis Wilkins, at an informal party, many have cast a side-eye, questioning just how long the couple will last.

There's been hard-fought rumors pressing against the couple ever since Patel was launched onto the national stage. Between that and the glaring difference in ages between them, it seems that the cards just might be stacked against the couple. Though they often prefer to showcase a united front, tackling any criticism in true MAGA form by both playing the victim and essentially accusing critics of being haters and losers, there's room to argue that their foundation isn't solid. Considering the many awkward moments Patel has endured and Wilkins' lackluster start to her music career, there's an uphill battle for the couple that might suggest the duo won't last.