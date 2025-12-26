Glaringly Obvious Signs Kash Patel & Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Won't Last
There's much to wonder about when it comes to President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kash Patel. Since his foray into heading the FBI, Patel has let it slip that he's possibly more obsessed with Trump than he is taking his job seriously. From his bizarre conspiracy theories to his love life, scandal and scrutiny has swirled around him. Considering that Patel met his much younger girlfriend, country musician Alexis Wilkins, at an informal party, many have cast a side-eye, questioning just how long the couple will last.
There's been hard-fought rumors pressing against the couple ever since Patel was launched onto the national stage. Between that and the glaring difference in ages between them, it seems that the cards just might be stacked against the couple. Though they often prefer to showcase a united front, tackling any criticism in true MAGA form by both playing the victim and essentially accusing critics of being haters and losers, there's room to argue that their foundation isn't solid. Considering the many awkward moments Patel has endured and Wilkins' lackluster start to her music career, there's an uphill battle for the couple that might suggest the duo won't last.
Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins have quite the age gap
Considering there are plenty of political couples with generous age gaps, the 18 year spread between Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins shouldn't necessarily be a death sentence for their relationship. However, it's one of several disparities that might be at odds with a sustainable path forward, as can be evidenced by just how awkward Patel and Wilkins look in photos together. After having met at a house party in Nashville in 2022, there's a chance that Patel might feel pressure to keep up with a younger, faster-paced life that's more Wilkins' speed.
As for Wilkins, there's some obvious perks to being attached to a man so elevated within President Donald Trump's administration. Wilkins might also be open to leveraging her status as Patel's partner for personal gain. According to her Instagram profile, she's a spokesperson for "The American Border Story," a conservative nonprofit organization attempting to highlight immigration stories they consider to be under-reported. She also considers herself to be a political commentator and has enjoyed making the rounds being interviewed on conservative podcasts such as "The Katie Miller Podcast" and "Try That In A Small Town."
Not only does Wilkins' rise into the zeitgeist feel slightly self-serving if not temporary, it continues to put their age gap on display. This has been tricky to navigate, as the 18 year age disparity between her and Patel has come with some major rumors hindering the couple.
Conspiracy theories hound Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins
Several strange theories have popped up about Wilkins and her interest in the FBI director. Notably, there's been a pernicious rumor that Wilkins is secretly a spy for a foreign entity, intent on milking Patel for classified information. These allegations ramped up in July of 2025, after the FBI under Patel released a memo essentially denying evidence of a client list associated with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. This saw Wilkins hop onto "The Megyn Kelly Show" July 30 to state she's not working for a foreign government.
However, these rumors haven't ceased, leading Wilkins to take legal action against several outspoken critics. According to her federal filing, Wilkins asserts that Samuel Parker, a man who tried and failed to run for a senate seat in Utah, "has repeatedly lied about Alexis Wilkins, falsely asserting and suggesting that she ... is an agent of a foreign government, assigned to manipulate and compromise the Director of the FBI."
Wilkins also filed a suit against Kyle Seraphin, a former FBI agent and current podcast host, in August for spouting similar claims. In October, she submitted paperwork to sue conservative influencer Elijah Schaffer as well. While Wilkins is well within her right to pursue legal action against those spreading possible falsehoods, juggling several legal battles might put a strain on her relationship with Patel.
Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins live long distance
Like many couples with disparate careers, Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins have home bases in separate states. Wilkins, who is trying to make it big in country music, resides in Nashville, Tennessee. Patel, however, has been splitting his time between his legal residence in Las Vegas, Nevada and Washington, D.C. Of course, they aren't the only couple to split their time in such a manner. Fox News power couple Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt share the same red flag, with one residing in Florida and the other in New York. However, the distance between Patel and Wilkins appears to be getting the couple in constant trouble.
When the couple appeared on "The Katie Miller Podcast" on December 16, they opened up about traveling to see each other. Patel asserts they're "just like everybody else" and they've boarded "planes, met where we could, made it a point to see each other in Nashville and Vegas," as well as in the nation's capitol. However, this travel has come under scrutiny and opened Patel up to possible scandal. According to The Hill, in October it was discovered that Patel had used a government jet for personal use when he hopped on a flight to watch Wilkins perform in Pennsylvania before flying her back to Nashville.
Technically, FBI directors must use this private jet for their travels due to safety concerns, but it's required they reimburse the bureau for any sort of commercial flight. However, this hasn't stopped the House Judiciary Democrats from launching an investigation into Patel on December 2.
Kash Patel keeps breaking the rules for Alexis Wilkins
On top of the controversial travel Kash Patel has taken to attend a performance by girlfriend Alexis Wilkins, it seems he's also allocating resources for her that should go elsewhere. According to MS NOW, Patel has orchestrated a security detail for Wilkins. This is highly unusual, as typically even the spouses of FBI officials don't receive such treatment unless they are travelling together. Plus, with these resources allocated to Wilkins, it removes them from being readily accessible to the FBI and the public, should an emergency need for these agents arise.
It seems that Patel and Wilkins are leveraging the harassments noted in her lawsuits as reason for the ramped up security. In a statement issued by the FBI, it's asserted that "Ms. Wilkins is receiving a protective detail because she has faced hundreds of credible death threats related to her relationship with Director Patel." While this suggests that the relationship appears to thrive on chaos, it's not necessarily a stable foundation to build a life upon. Not only this, but with Patel already under the microscope for his perceived private jet usage, it's not a good look for the couple to be so cagey when it comes to things they consider to be perks. Especially since Patel's job is ultimately temporary and much of the protection and private jet usage will eventually slip away.
Alexis Wilkins might grow tired of Kash Patel when his FBI gig is up
There's something to be said about being connected to a man with power, and Alexis Wilkins just might be enjoying the perks of being attached to Kash Patel. However, when the clock runs out on his current position, it could end up being the ultimate test of their relationship. There's a solid chance that Wilkins could procure a hefty following and some casual fame by the time Patel leaves the bureau. An imbalance of power like that within a relationship is sure to be difficult to navigate.
For now, they seem quite content to make appearances together, defend their honor, and milk being in Donald Trump's inner circle for all it's worth. Patel has even suggested that a proposal might not be too far off. While sitting down with Katie Miller on her titular podcast, the couple was questioned regarding the odds of "when the two of you are getting engaged." To which a reserved, if not possibly terrified Patel responded, "It's coming," before continuing that, "we won't disappoint." Not to be outdone, Wilkins then requested to know the odds on whether she "was a spy or not," suggesting that some red flags just might be a sticking point for the couple.