Karoline Leavitt's White House Return Proves Her Disastrous Style Won't Be Better With Baby

Stepping back up to the press podium after a holiday stint away, Karoline Leavitt made her bold return as White House press secretary in the most garish of ways. January 7, 2026, was her first day back after Leavitt announced she was pregnant with baby number two. Considering the MAGA firebrand has struggled to find fashion that fits her body well, the ever-shifting tides of a pregnancy could throw a significant wrench in Leavitt's already disastrous and tacky sense of style. The strange grandma-in-space outfit she chose for her 2026 debut proves the point.

Alex Wong/Getty

Once again, Leavitt has donned a boxy blazer that simply does not fit her frame. The puckering and wrinkles on her left sleeve suggest she didn't properly iron her garment before getting in front of the camera, and that the jacket has not been tailored to fit her. There's the impression that the blazer has shoulder pads, making this yet another poorly outdated look from Leavitt. While giant buttons are yet another trend we're begging Leavitt to ditch in 2026, what's most jarring is the choice of a black turtleneck under her bubblegum pink top.

There may have been an elegant way to pull this look off — think traditional British stylings often rocked by Kate Middleton, where pairing a turtleneck with a tweed blazer could look sleek and polished. Here, Leavitt just looks like the knockoff version, which is concerning, considering the lavish life Leavitt leads; surely she can afford to look better than chewed gum. This chaotic outfit calls into question just what direction Leavitt will try to steer her sense of fashion as she settles into this next chapter of her life.