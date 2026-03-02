Donald Trump Reportedly Scolded Kash Patel For His Viral Drunken Video At The Olympics

There have been a number of commentators and celebrities who have publicly slammed FBI Director Kash Patel, but Donald Trump still had his back. Now, that might be changing. Apparently, Trump was none too pleased by the podcaster's antics at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Patel was caught on film chugging a beer and spraying it on the members of the U.S. men's Olympic hockey team after their gold medal win against Canada. While this would be potentially reasonable behavior from someone who was actually connected in some way to the team (or a Make-A-Wish kid), in Patel's case, he's just a hockey fan who had taken a private FBI jet to Milan to see the game.

A source sent me this video of FBI Director Kash Patel partying with the US Men's Olympic Hockey team. pic.twitter.com/egjmdhOAF6 — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 22, 2026

The defense from the FBI that Patel was there on official business was dismissed by people with eyeballs, including Trump himself. The president apparently told off Patel for his behavior — both the boozy locker room stunt and using a private jet. This isn't the first time that Patel's attention-seeking behavior has gotten him reprimanded behind the scenes.

In public, however, Trump has so far supported Patel. It will be interesting to see if Patel's behavior changes after this apparent reprimand from Trump, or if there becomes a tipping point where the FBI director's actions prove to be untenable, even for Trump. With Trump's poll numbers so low, he can't have members of his administration drawing so much negative attention.