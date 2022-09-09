Donald Trump Remains Close With Melania Trump Lookalike Margo Martin

Melania and Donald Trump's marriage continues to be a source of intrigue for critics of the famous couple and fans alike. As biographer Mary Jordan memorably told The Guardian, "I don't know any couple that spends as much time apart. They are often in the same building, but nowhere near each other." Jordan continued: "She likes to be isolated. She is a loner. He is a loner."

Despite the fact that Melania and Donald are living at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, CNN reported that she's barely ever seen around the place, spending much of her time either with beloved son Barron or at the spa. When she does emerge, the former first lady seems "happy and relaxed." Melania often has dinner with her husband, at the very least.

However, CNN also noted that, if Donald does decide to run again in 2024, it "might not go over well" with Melania, who's desperate to be left alone to enjoy her life again. Evidently, she married the wrong man if that was her intention. Judging by new photos, though, the former president has a Melania lookalike waiting in the wings for when his wife isn't up to having her photo taken.