Prince William Proves His Relationship With Queen Consort Camilla Is Stronger Than Ever

Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, her son Charles immediately became King Charles III. On September 10, he was officially confirmed as the new monarch in a formal meeting with the country's Accession Council, as reported by BBC News.

As King Charles III made his personal declaration speech, William, Prince of Wales, and Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen Consort, stood behind him on the stage to show their support as a united front. While making their way to the stage, the queen consort started up a small staircase, while William immediately followed her. Ever the gentleman, and in a touching show of care and familiarity, William reached out his hand to support Camilla as she moved up the stairs, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The two have not always been close, given that Queen Consort Camilla has been blamed in the past for adding to the ruination of the marriage between King Charles III and Princess Diana, William's mother. Charles and Camilla began an affair in 1986, five years after his wedding to Diana, and it continued through the royal couple's divorce in 1996, per Vanity Fair. However, William, Prince of Wales, has been slowly building a positive relationship with his step-mother, and upon her marriage to King Charles III in 2005, he and Prince Harry offered a joint congratulation statement as reported by National Review: "We are both very happy for our father and Camilla and we wish them all the luck in the future."