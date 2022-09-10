Vladimir Putin Faces Major Backlash After Paying Tribute To The Queen

Messages of condolences and tributes have been pouring in from across the world in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Russian president Vladimir Putin was no different, despite the tenuous relationship between Russia and the United Kingdom.

In a letter to King Charles III, Putin penned that the queen "rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage," per the New York Post. Putin wrote that he wished King Charles III "courage and resilience in the face of this difficult irreparable loss," adding that he hoped the king to "pass on sincere condolences and support to members of the royal family and the entire people of Great Britain."

President Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Queen Elizabeth II had "wisdom and authority," which he believes "are in very short supply on the international stage at the moment," per Reuters. According to the Daily Mail, President Putin will not be attending the queen's funeral on September 19.

At the British Embassy in Moscow, Reuters reports flowers, candles, and other tributes to the queen have been left since the announcement of her death. Queen Elizabeth was the only British monarch to visit Russia, per the New York Post.

One person who will be happy is Piers Morgan, who was quoted by the New York Post as saying the Russian president could "stick [his] condolences where the sun don't shine" and that it was the loss of lives in Ukraine that Morgan was concerned about.