Was The Queen Really Involved In Her Children's Lives?

Queen Elizabeth was a typical mother for the time period her children were born in, Page Six notes. Royal expert Robert Hardman gave his opinion on the queen's parenting style, calling her a "devoted" mother, but acknowledged that she did have an "old-fashioned" approach to raising her children. Though she was often away for weeks at a time, Hardman stresses that this would have been the case for many children and their parents in post-wartime Britain.

Her daughter, Anne, Princess Royal, spoke about her relationship with her mother in a 2002 BBC interview, stating, "I simply don't believe that there is any evidence whatsoever to suggest that she wasn't caring." She went on to discuss her overall relationship with her family, saying, "I think we all enjoy each other's company." Moreover, The Independent recounts a touching story in which the queen interacted with Kate Winslet at Buckingham Palace. When asked about her career by the queen, Winslet replied that she enjoyed her work but her favorite job was being a mother, to which the queen replied, "Yes, it is the best job."

However, the newly-titled King Charles III may feel differently. As reported by Express, Jonathan Dimbleby, author of a 1994 authorized biography about Charles, called Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip "emotionally distant," referring to Philip specifically as having no time for his son's softer personality.