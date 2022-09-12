The Strange Connection Princess Diana And King Charles Have To Armie Hammer

The three-episode docuseries "House of Hammer" began airing on September 2. It delves into the many allegations against Armie Hammer, along with the long history of abuse within his family, especially by great-grandfather Armand Hammer.

The series portrays Armand as a cold and controlling social climber. "I think he was the most satanic man of the second half of the 20th Century," journalist Neil Lyndon, co-writer of Armand's autobiography, said in the series. "In terms of corrupting the political process, in terms of controlling people, and making them dance his tune, there is no comparison."

Armand enjoyed cozying up to powerful people such as British royalty and American presidents. Royal biographer Anthony Holden wrote in The Guardian in 2003 that King Charles III "succumbed to the blandishments of the late Armand Hammer in return for huge donations to his causes. Charles even wanted to make Hammer godfather to Prince William, until his more worldly wife exercised an indignant veto."

The Sydney Morning Herald reported in 2003 that Armand donated over $40 million to Charles' causes in the 1970s and 1980s, also giving expensive presents to Charles and his wife at the time, Diana, Princess of Wales. The newspaper quoted Lyndon: "Prince Charles effectively prostituted his royal standing in return for tens of millions of dollars in charitable donations from Hammer."

Footage of Charles and Diana pops up multiple times throughout "House of Hammer."