Why A Forgotten Moment Between The Queen And Prince William Has Everyone In Tears

On Saturday, September 10, the next generation of royals greeted members of the public outside the Windsor estate. William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were joined by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, as they remembered the former monarch Queen Elizabeth II and thanked the public for their support during this difficult time of grief.

It was the first time the four had been seen together in quite some time, with many royal watchers noting how the death of their grandmother united Harry and William in grief. The two brothers shared a close bond with their grandmother, who would be instrumental in shielding a young William and Harry when their mother, Princess Diana, suddenly died in 1997 (via YouTube).

Their bond was unwavering, and Elizabeth adored watching her two grandsons grow into the men they are today — especially regarding their military careers.