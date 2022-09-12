Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For Big Peacock Move Have Fans Ready For A Fabulous Fall

"Days of Our Lives" has officially moved exclusively to the Peacock app, but the long-running soap opera's transition from network television to streaming isn't the only thing that has fans talking this week. Recently, the sudser released an extended preview, revealing to viewers exactly what they can expect in Salem this fall, and it looks like the show is going to deliver some major drama as there will be storylines about weddings, love triangles, murder, scandal, romance, and even major life and death situations to keep fans glued to their devices as they stream the soap opera (via Soap Opera News).

According to Soaps, viewers will not only get to see some brand new storylines unfold in Salem this fall, but some major plots will also be tied up in the coming weeks, and fans won't want to miss a minute of the drama. The action-packed new promo teases that big things are coming for some fan-favorite Salemites and it looks like there will be plenty for viewers to sink their teeth into as they adjust to watching the sudser on the Peacock app.