The Best-Dressed Stars At The 2022 Emmy Awards

Stars, stars, stars as far as the eye could see were flaunting their fashions on the 2022 Emmys red carpet. From Alexandra Daddario to Laura Linney and from Hannah Waddingham to Issa Rae, the actors who walked the carpet on September 12th did not disappoint fans, dressed in Versace, Dolce and more.

As far as trends, we felt it was all about individuality. Unlike past years where we might have seen a ton of black dresses or all-white looks, this year it seemed like every star who walked onto the red carpet was dressed in their own personal best. From coral to bright yellow (wow Geena Davis) and from skin-tone simplicity to sparkly metallics, the queens of TV brought their self-expression to the Emmys and we aren't mad at it.

Read on for our picks for the gowns that got our attention and had us cheering for our favorites right from the couch.