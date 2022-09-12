Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided

There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.

Oprah was seen wearing an all-white trench coat ensemble. Her outfit was gorgeous, but fans had some thoughts on her hair, which was in a long, side braid. Fans on Twitter had a lot to say. One viewer wrote, "Oprah looks like the angel who checks you in at Heaven's gate." Another chimed in, "Oprah looks gorgeous. Resplendent in white!"

It seems like most fans were in agreement that Oprah's outfit was great, but some were not buying her hair. One fan wrote, "Whoever's responsible for auntie Oprah's pony gotta go because you could've tried harder." Her hairstyle was giving Kim Kardashian vibes to some, leaving them wishing the look was polished in a different way.

Oprah's moment at the 2022 Emmy Awards was short-lived, but the conversation about her fashion choices has carried on.