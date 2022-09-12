Pete Davidson's Kimye-Inspired Outfit At The 2022 Emmys Has Twitter Cracking All The Jokes

One of the biggest pop culture stories of the year has been the relationship — and ultimately the breakup — of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. The pair were together for nine months and called it quits back in August (via Cinema Blend). It seems the issue was their busy and conflicting schedules.

While Kardashian's style changed when she began dating the "Saturday Night Live" star, after seeing Davidson at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, it seems his fashion sense may have been influenced as well.

Davidson's appearance at the Emmy Awards this Monday came as a surprise to many, as his presentation of the award for outstanding comedy series to "Ted Lasso ” was unannounced (via E! Online). And although fans were excited to see the comedian take the stage, they saw some Kimye inspiration in his outfit for the night.

Kevin Winter/Getty

While on stage, Davidson wore an all-gray outfit with a pair of white sunglasses — a look that certainly resembled Kim's recent obsession with monochromatic fashion (via Vogue). Instantly, fans took to Twitter to make some jokes about the different vibes they were getting from his outfit.

One fan wrote, "Pete Davidson came on stage and I really thought it was Larry David." Another chimed in, "I genuinely don't know if this is Pete Davidson or Bad Bunny." Last, but certainly not least, a viewer wrote, "Pete Davidson looks like a Guy Fieri impersonator had to take a Pete Davidson gig at the last minute."

While Kardashian certainly took style inspiration from her former beau, it seems Davidson might have been called to step outside of the box with his outfits, too.