Jessica Bunevacz Talks Being A Mom And Modeling Manager - Exclusive Interview

What's been the biggest challenge for you in managing your daughter's career?

Oh, my gosh. Her being a b***h — no, I'm kidding ... The biggest challenge is for her; it's sometimes when she's not in the mood that is actually the biggest challenge that I have for her.

Other than that, she's actually so easy. We have a very good relationship, my daughter and I. We are very open with each other. We talk a lot. We talk about everything, so for her, it's only when she's not in the mood, and that's the challenge for her. Sometimes the younger generation [is] on the entitled side and a little bit of laziness side, but I push her.

I push her so much that sometimes it irritates her, but one good thing about her is when it's work, it is work. It's time to work. She's very focused. She used to be an equestrian, so she has this whole attitude of being hyper-focused. She's so hyper-focused that ... she can literally have everyone be silent, and all she's doing is her job. She's very focused with her job.

That's amazing. What first made you want to start this with her? Was it her idea that she wanted to model, or was it something you thought of?

No. One time, I did a photo shoot. When we moved here, she was already into acting. She did a couple of theater acting and stuff. She actually played Dorothy. I used to be an actress, so I thought she wanted to be an actress. Then I did a photo shoot for her, and all of a sudden, when she came home, she was like, "Mom, I really enjoyed that." I believe she was 12 or 11.

She was like, "I really enjoy that. I think I want to model." I said, "Oh, my God, you're still too young." She was like, "No, can we just try?" We signed up with an agency — I took her there, and that's how it started. We did one photo shoot to another photo shoot. Then, out of nowhere, someone from Instagram — she only had 50 followers then — approached us about a whole modeling show ["Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid"]. Out of nowhere, we got that show. That's how it started.