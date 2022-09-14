Raising A F***ing Star's Kia Brooks On The Rise Of Daughter Flau'Jae Johnson - Exclusive Interview

How did your daughter first start rapping, and was that something that you always encouraged her in?

I ain't going to say I always encouraged her, but she started rapping once she realized who her dad [Camoflauge] was and what he did. I didn't always encourage it because I was afraid of the rap industry and that it was a reason for his demise. I didn't want to push that, and it was scary for me because I was young. But my brother was like, "Maybe God wrote this story out. Give her a chance. If that's something she wants to do, at least let her try it." So I was like, "Okay, you're right."

I ended up letting her open for her dad's ... Every year, we would do a party for him ... We all have a party every year and play his music and have some type of birthday for him to celebrate his life and what he did. And one day, she said she wanted to perform [at the party], and I let her. After that, we put it on YouTube, and people were calling: "Does she do birthday parties? Do she do this?" I'm like, "Oh, I guess she does. Yes, she does."

What's been your biggest challenge in helping her navigate the music industry and get started with all that?

The biggest challenge for her was trying to figure out who she was and who her audience was. At first, I was like, "Who wants to listen to a little eight-year-old, nine-year-old girl's voice?" At that time, they're going through a lot of different stages. It sounds really kiddy. Then I said, "You know what, if she really wants to do this, I need to at least get her face out there." That's when I started looking for different TV shows that are about kiddy rap or some type of entertainment to give us some exposure. We got on "The Rap Game" with Jermaine Dupri, and that was on Lifetime. Then we did "America's Got Talent," and she ended up getting a golden buzzer and everything. That's when I knew this was for real.