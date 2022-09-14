Rachel Lindsay On Representation In Reality TV And The Importance Of Self-Care - Exclusive Interview

As the first Black lead of the entire Bachelor franchise, you were a trailblazer. Reflecting back, how did you feel in that moment?

I didn't feel. That's what was a gift and a curse, because when I look back, that was a little over five years ago. I didn't realize what I was getting myself into. I understood that I was going to be a first, but because I didn't watch the "Bachelor" franchise prior to being on it, I didn't grasp the magnitude of the situation. I wasn't in deep with Bachelor Nation, so I didn't really understand it.

I knew and felt that this was something that I had to do, to represent myself as a Black woman and as a Black lead, because audiences hadn't seen someone in that role before, but also to show that my story doesn't have to be any different because the color of my skin is. I felt like this was a beautiful opportunity to express myself to this audience in that way.

I also was looking at it [as] representation, but I felt like I could do it right; I could do it well. I didn't think, "I'm going to fall in love and have this fairytale life." I was open to it, but I'm such a skeptical person, I didn't believe that would happen. I didn't understand how big it was. There was this moment right before I was about to announce on Jimmy Kimmel, and I was currently in trial. I had left trial to go fly to Jimmy Kimmel to announce being a Bachelorette.

I was getting dressed at the hotel, the Roosevelt, before, and I remember the stylist saying, "The Hollywood Reporter's already picked it up," and I said, "What's the Hollywood Reporter?" It was so far from any world that I knew; coming from the legal world, I was like, "Okay, well, what's that mean?" I remember he explained it to me. At that moment, I didn't understand the media aspect of it.

I had just gotten a Twitter. I wasn't involved. After getting out of "The Bachelor," I started seeing it was picked up by BBC and CNN and everywhere. I was like, "What did I get myself into?" I'm glad that I didn't look at it that way at first, because I probably would've become overwhelmed and said no. Because I didn't think of it like that, it wasn't as big to me until later.