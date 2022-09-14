Deidre Hall's New York City Adventure Brings Days Of Our Lives Reunions
"Days of Our Lives" has made the move from NBC to Peacock and fan-favorite actress Deidre Hall has been doing her part to promote the transition and help ease fans into the new reality of watching the long-running soap opera. This week, Hall — who plays the iconic character of Dr. Marlena Evans on the show — headed to New York City to promote the sudser's move to Peacock, and she shared her experiences with fans via her Instagram account.
While in New York, Hall mixed work with play as she appeared on NBC's "Today" to share her thoughts about the new chapter in "Days of Our Lives" history, per Yahoo! Life. She also did a satellite media tour during her time in the Big Apple. However, she also made time for herself as well. Hall shared snaps of herself having high tea at the Plaza Hotel, and revealed that she was shopping with a friend. She also got to watch "Come From Away" on Broadway during her trip.
During Hall's trip to NYC, she also met up with some friends for some big "Days of Our Lives" reunions.
Deidre Hall shares her fun-filled trip to NYC
Deidre Hall's trip to New York City seemed to be jam-packed. In addition to her work obligations and making time for some fun, she also had two "Days of Our Lives" reunions. Hall met up with the soap opera's head writer Ron Carlivati to have lunch, and hopefully talk about some juicy potential future storylines for Marlena. Hall also got to spend time with a former "Days of Our Lives" star, Elaine Bromka, who previously played the role of Stella Lombard on the sudser. Of course, the actress shared photos with both parties via Instagram for fans to enjoy.
Longtime "Days of Our Lives" viewers may remember Bromka's run as Stella, a woman who believed her husband was having an affair with Hall's character, Marlena Evans. Stella even kidnapped Marlena and held her hostage in the 1990s before the character was killed in a car accident. The actress has also appeared in films such as "Uncle Buck" and "Made in Jersey." She's held roles on other soaps like "As The World Turns" and "Passions" as well (via IMDb).
Years after Stella's departure from Salem, Bromka spoke with Jason 47, revealing that she was surprised to have been on contract at the soap, and admitting that she shared a special friendship with Hall. "Deidre Hall and I clicked instantly," she said. Now, it appears that the two women have kept their friendship going strong all these years later.