Deidre Hall's New York City Adventure Brings Days Of Our Lives Reunions

"Days of Our Lives" has made the move from NBC to Peacock and fan-favorite actress Deidre Hall has been doing her part to promote the transition and help ease fans into the new reality of watching the long-running soap opera. This week, Hall — who plays the iconic character of Dr. Marlena Evans on the show — headed to New York City to promote the sudser's move to Peacock, and she shared her experiences with fans via her Instagram account.

While in New York, Hall mixed work with play as she appeared on NBC's "Today" to share her thoughts about the new chapter in "Days of Our Lives" history, per Yahoo! Life. She also did a satellite media tour during her time in the Big Apple. However, she also made time for herself as well. Hall shared snaps of herself having high tea at the Plaza Hotel, and revealed that she was shopping with a friend. She also got to watch "Come From Away" on Broadway during her trip.

During Hall's trip to NYC, she also met up with some friends for some big "Days of Our Lives" reunions.