Carmen Rene Opens Up About Her Work As A Body Acceptance Advocate - Exclusive Interview

What has it been like connecting with others who have primary or secondary lymphedema, either online or through in-person events?

Being a part of the lymphedema community has truly been life-changing for me. Until I started my journey on Instagram, I didn't know anyone else who suffered from this condition. Crazy, right? It is pretty amazing how powerful online communities can be and all of the relationships I have been able to form personally.

Did you ever imagine that you would be able to build community in the way you have via social media?

If I'm being honest, NO! I never imagined the reach I would have or all of the amazing women I'd be able to connect with. Social media can be such a complicated space, but my core community and mission never waver. It is just proof that so many of us are looking for that positive, vulnerable space to feel seen and supported.

I'm obsessed with your Take Up Space merch. What was your journey toward creating your own clothing designs and drawings with body-positive messaging?

Thank you! All of my designs are inspired by lessons or daily affirmations that have helped me along my journey. I am certainly not the first to create designs in the body acceptance space, but I did see a need for more body types to be represented. Through all of my designs, I want women to be able to see a part of themselves and feel celebrated. Take Up Space has been one of my favorites to work on. Each summer, I have updated the bodies to try and incorporate more and more beautiful babes!