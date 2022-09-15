The Real Reason Prince William And Catherine Middleton Don't Hold Hands In Public

Prince William and Catherine Middleton appear to be the perfect royal couple. The Prince and Princess of Wales have been in the spotlight together for more than a decade and have rarely made a misstep when it comes to their reputation. They always seem to know exactly what to do and how to behave in the public eye.

However, they haven't always followed the rules of the royal family. According to Heart, William and Kate have actually broken royal protocol several times during their relationship, and many may not have noticed.

One way William and Kate strayed from the rules is when they opted to skip Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham in 2012 and 2016 in favor of spending the day with her side of the family.

The couple's photo habits also tend to stray from protocol as they've posed for selfies and photos with fans in the past as well as shared candid snaps of their family on social media, per Good to Know.

William and Kate have also broken a major royal family traveling rule by flying together with their children, which negates the rule that senior members of the royal family shouldn't travel together, especially by plane, in case of a tragedy.

The royals have also been seen sharing some romantic moments in public, but they appear to know when and where to show their affection for each other.