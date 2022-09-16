La Brea Cast Members Take Us Behind The Scenes Of Season 2 - Exclusive Interview

How do you feel your characters have changed going into this season from the first season?

Nicholas Gonzales: It's in some ways an easy answer for us, because it's only in "The Next Day," as the episode is titled, but the outlook is very different. Natalie especially can speak to how once the kids disappear, that becomes the most important thing on our radar. It's about getting them back.

Natalie Zea: Even though it is just the next day for me, what has transpired in those 24 hours is about as big as you can get. She's gone from missing one child to missing both children, and understandably, she's starting to fray around the edges. Her mission continues to be to find the children. [It goes] from finding the child to finding the children, but there are also so many other factors that are still going on about survival and her inner emotional life. It does quickly transition into getting onto a Season 2 path where things are slightly different and slightly more elevated.

Eoin Macken: From [my character] Gavin's point of view, it's an entirely new world for him, because he's in 10,000 BC for the first time. I get to experience that — or he gets to experience that — with fresh eyes; he's not privy to the fact that Josh has actually gone into 1988. He's trying to make sure that he keeps Izzy alive and manages to find everyone. They got to get on this journey back to LA. It's a whole new adventure for Gavin.

In this season, you're in the world that they [Natalie and Nicholas] have been in for the first season. What was it like for you transitioning into that and acting with these prehistoric creatures that aren't really there?

Eoin: I got a kick out of it. I was jealous that all the rest of these guys got to run around the forest so often at nighttime, and in the wind and the rain — that's what I wanted to do all year. I finally got to do that, and that was a big kick. Also, exploring that world where Gavin had grown up as Isaiah was a really interesting place to start off from. I got a kick out of it.