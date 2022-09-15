Which Royal Family Members Will Queen Elizabeth Be Buried Next To?

After 11 days of official mourning, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8, will take place on Monday. As reported by New York Times, her coffin will leave Westminster Hall, where she has been lying in state for a public procession between Buckingham Palace and Trafalgar Square, along the Mall. From there, it will be taken to Windsor Castle, the site of her burial.

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, part of St. George's Chapel, per Town & Country. She will be buried with her parents, King George VI, who died in 1952 at the age of 56, and Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who died at age 101 in 2002. She will also be with the ashes of her younger sister, Princess Margaret, who died in 2002 at age 71, via National World.

The late husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died in 2021, and his coffin was placed in the Royal Vault in St. George's Chapel. National Post explained, "Under interment protocols worked out decades in advance, the plan was always to bury Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip together. And whoever died first would have their casket temporarily stored in the rarely seen Royal Vault." He will be moved to join the Queen sometime after her burial.