The Silent Twins' Letitia Wright Discusses The Movie's Nuances - Exclusive Interview

"The Silent Twins" is based on a true story. How much research did you do on the story of June and Jennifer and their writing?

A lot. I did a year's worth of extensive research — myself and Tamara [Lawrance]. Zoom sessions, accent sessions, movement choreography, [and] a lot of research [from] our director. Every department had to read the book. Whether you [were] a cameraman, lighting, or the person doing the AD, you had to read the book. Everybody was very in tune with research for about a year, and then we made it.

Much of the film tackles mental health and the treatment of neurodivergent individuals. You've been open about your own journey with depression, so what stood out to you about this role in that regard? Why do you think it's so important to normalize and tell stories like these?

I connected with the story because it was different [from] other stories [that are] out there. Why was it different? Because we are witnessing through this movie the misdiagnosis of two young Black women who did nothing close to heinous crimes but were placed in a psychiatric hospital for 11 years. That's an incredible injustice that was done to them.

Our film, in particular, looks at the consequences of misdiagnosing someone — the consequences of not taking time to understand an individual and boxing them [in] and putting them away, and then using the things of the misdiagnosis to cure them, but actually, it causes more harm. Our film dives deep into that.

It's important to tell stories like the one that we're doing with "Silent Twins" so that people who have gone through situations like this can feel seen, and also, we educate each other as a society. The more meaningful the story, the more impactful the story [and] the more [we] as a society can grow and learn.