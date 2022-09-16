The Invite List To The Queen's Funeral Includes An Unexpected Hollywood Actor

Amongst the many famous faces who will be attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday is the actor Sandra Oh. In an announcement posted to the Canada website, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared he and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, would be attending the funeral, along with several other delegates from Canada.

As a member of the Order of Canada, Oh is included in the delegation, and will walk "in a procession of recipients of national honors as part of the service." The website notes the Order of Canada was established by Queen Elizabeth II in 1967 to recognize those who have demonstrated outstanding service to the nation. CTV News shared Oh's honor was bestowed this past June.

Oh has received 13 Emmy nominations. Four of those nominations were for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role as Eve Polastri in the BBC America series "Killing Eve." She also received five nominations for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Dr. Cristina Yang in "Grey's Anatomy." Before landing in America, Oh attended the National Theatre School in Canada (per NPR), and began acting in Canadian projects. She told Vogue, "In Canada, there's a mandate for diversity. I was a girl, Asian, and I spoke French. I ticked all their boxes." She added, "I took it with the correct outlook, which is ... to gain as much as experience as I [could]."