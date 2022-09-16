Prince Edward Gets Surprisingly Vulnerable About The Queen's Death

On September 8, royal enthusiasts were left devastated when Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II's health was deteriorating. A few hours after the aforementioned announcement, the royal family revealed that "The Queen died peacefully" at Balmoral Castle on Twitter.

Since that fateful day, the royal family have started the process of laying the beloved monarch to rest. Alongside their duties, the family have also shared tributes honoring the Queen. On September 16, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex released a heart wrenching statement, which reflected on his mother's passing. "As a family, we have grown up learning to share our parents, especially our beloved mama, with the nation, her Realms and the Commonwealth," he wrote (via Twitter). "We have been overwhelmed by the tide of emotion that has engulfed us..."

Though the queen's death has been hard on the royal family, Prince Edward shared his admiration for the British public, who sent condolences in the wake of her death. "Thank you for your support, you have no idea how much it means," he wrote. Prince Edward also reflected on his time with his mother and her connection with his kids, James and Louise. "Those times together, those happy memories, have now become massively precious to each and every one of us," he said. In his closing words, Prince Edward encouraged that her "memory be long cherished" before showing support for his brother, the newly-appointed King Charles III.