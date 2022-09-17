The Subtle Way Princess Anne's Mourning Attire Honored The Queen

Anne, Princess Royal, has been by Queen Elizabeth II's side since her coffin left Balmoral Castle on September 11 (via Insider). From Scotland to London, Princess Anne called accompanying her mother an "honor and a privilege," as she said in a statement, according to USA Today. "Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting," the royal added. Anne also said she was "fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother's life," having stayed at the Balmoral Estate before her passing.

Since leaving the estate, Anne has worn several different mourning outfits. As she followed both processions of the queen's coffin in Edinburgh and London, Anne wore a ceremonial military uniform. She was also the first woman to stand in the Vigil of the Princes — a royal practice where the children of the sovereign stand watch beside the coffin (per Town & Country). When not in uniform, Anne's mourning attire includes subtle nods to her mother in her choice of jewelry and accessories.