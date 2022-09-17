An Unexpected Moment By Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Ended In An Arrest

The queues continue to grow in London to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall, with members of the public waiting hours to pay their respects. On September 16, some had the opportunity to see the former monarch's children hold vigil over her coffin, as they did at St. Giles's Cathedral in Edinburgh (via The Guardian). King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York stood on the catafalque — a raised platform that the queen's coffin is rested upon — standing at its head, foot, and sides with their heads bowed for 15 minutes, according to iNews. This royal act of mourning will be repeated on September 17 by the queen's eight grandchildren.

Since the queen arrived at Westminister Hall, a large police and security presence has taken hold over the capital, with an estimated 10,000 officers on duty by the day of the funeral (per Daily Mail). The security operation has so far kept the mourners safe as they pass through the hall, in addition to protecting the queen's coffin. It had been going on without a hitch, with airport-like security measures being used before mourners entered the hall and a watchful eye on the procession past the coffin. But that changed on September 16, when one mourner decided they wanted to get too close to the coffin.