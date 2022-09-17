Princesses Beatrice And Eugenie Share Tender Tribute To Their Beloved 'Grannie'

Two days before Queen Elizabeth's funeral, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are reminding the world the queen was more than just a ruler — she was their beloved grandmother.

Sharing a photo of all three of them together alongside one of Queen Elizabeth's beloved dogs, both princesses looked back on their memories with their "Grannie" and how special she was to them. "We, like many, thought you'd be here forever. And we all miss you terribly," Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie wrote. "You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever."

Going down memory lane, the two relished the moments they spent with their grandmother that they will never forget, including the time they spent enjoying tea and picking fruits together. And for the feelings the queen gave them — comfort, joy and laughter — Beatrice and Eugenie wrote that those feelings were something the queen also gave to the world.

"The world mourns you and the tributes would really make you smile. They are all too true of the remarkable leader you are," the two added. But while the queen was for the world to cherish, Beatrice and Eugenie reminded everyone, for a select few, she was grandma. "We're so happy you're back with Grandpa. Goodbye dear Grannie, it has been the honor of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we're so very proud of you."