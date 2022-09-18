Britain Unites For National Moment Of Silence Ahead Of Queen's Funeral

Britain observed a national moment of silence at 8 p.m. local time in honor of their dear, departed Queen, whose funeral is planned for tomorrow, September 19 (via The Guardian). As the official Twitter account for the royal family announced, the moment would provide "an opportunity to reflect on the life and legacy of Her Majesty The Queen." Across Twitter, stories of how families participated in the special tribute quickly poured in, and, we must warn you, may leave you in tears.

"Proud of my young kids for observing 1 minute of silence for the Queen. Not easy for a 3 and 6 year old," one Twitter user sweetly shared.

From first responders, to a crowd gathered at Lancaster Castle holding candles, to entire football stadiums, both big and small, people young and old alike emotionally paid homage to the life of the second-longest serving sovereign in history (via Statista).

Even royal fans in other countries shared on Twitter how they observed the moment of silence for the Queen as did Royal Navy personnel worldwide. In fact, the latter shared a touching video of how service members honored the somber occasion, and you're crying — we're not crying!

Finally, new Prime Minister Liz Truss of course observed the moment in front of 10 Downing Street. Now, it's time to gear up for what is certain to be a very emotional day as the royal family bids a final farewell to the Queen.