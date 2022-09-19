Why Princess Diana Isn't Buried In The Royal Vault

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is arguably the largest event of its kind since the state funeral of Princess Diana in terms of attendance. The hour-long funeral service at Westminster Abbey will be attended by both family members and major political heads of state — including Joe and Jill Biden — and is expected to attract a record-breaking 4.1 billion viewers.

Following the service, the Queen's coffin will be transported to its final resting place: the Royal Vault underneath St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. According to the Daily Mail, the 200-year-old mausoleum was constructed on the order of King George III and has space for 44 caskets. Among the royals interred there are the Queen's father, King George VI, and Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. The coffin of the Queen's beloved husband, Prince Philip, will also be moved next to the Queen's, making for a final family reunion. Another well-known figure inside the vault is King Henry VIII; he's located next to his third wife, Jane Seymour.

One would expect that Princess Diana, "the People's Princess," would be interred in the Royal Vault as well, and certainly, her legion of fans might argue that she deserves to have a spot there. However, there's a reason why she was denied this honor.