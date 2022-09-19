How The Queen's Death Made King Charles An Even Richer Man

Queen Elizabeth II was one of the richest women in the world, worth an estimated $600 million at the time of her death, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This staggering wealth allowed the queen to live an insanely lavish life. The royal family's official website states that her residence, Buckingham Palace, boasts 775 rooms, 78 of them bathrooms. She had a luxury car collection worth over $11 million that included multiple Rolls-Royces and Bentleys (per Insider). The Bentleys were custom made for the queen to be longer, wider, and higher than standard — high enough that she could enter and exit the cars without stooping. She even employed a staff member to break in all of her footwear (per Evening Standard).

King Charles III wasn't exactly poor when he was merely Prince Charles, Prince of Wales. Celebrity Net Worth estimates that he was worth about $100 million before becoming king. Most of his income came from the Duchy of Cornwall, an estate set up in 1337 to provide funds to the monarch's eldest son while he waits to become king. The New York Times reported that the estate, which now passes to Prince William, Prince of Wales, is worth around $1.4 billion. Its value grew by about 50% under Charles.

Now, following the death of his mother, the new king has become even wealthier.