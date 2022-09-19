The Former Days Of Our Lives Star Who's Set To Play Johnny Depp In A New Movie

"Days of Our Lives" viewers may remember the character of Nathan Horton (Mark Hapka), who showed up in Salem in June 2009. Although the Horton last name is iconic in Salem, some fans may not know that Nathan is the son of Maggie Horton's (Suzanne Rogers) daughter, Melissa Horton. Nathan came to Salem for an internship at University Hospital, per Soap Central. Along the way, Nathan had some romantic struggles when he engaged in a heavy flirtation with both Steve and Kayla Johnson's daughter, Stephanie Johnson (then Shelly Hennig) and Melanie Jonas (Molly Burnett). Eventually, Nathan dated both women and was even engaged to Stephanie. However, the relationships fizzled out and Nathan opted to leave Salem for an internship at Johns Hopkins (via Soaps).

In addition to his time on "Days of Our Lives," Hapka has also appeared in films like "The Cellar," "Birds of a Feather," "Beyond the Mat," and "Altergeist." He's also been seen in TV movies such as "Deadly Revenge," "16 and Missing," "Burning Little Lies," and television shows "Criminal Minds," "Ghost Whisper," and "Hannah Montana" (via IMDb).

Now, the actor has an exciting new role as he is set to star as one of Hollywood's most famous and talked-about actors, Johnny Depp.